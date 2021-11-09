Mary Brown Toth, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by nephews: Mike and Annette Watts, Stephen Watts and Joe Brown; a brother-in-law: Carroll and Edna Brown; stepchildren: Susan and Mark Stidham, Patricia and Anthony Mills, and Jeff and Debbie Toth; step grandchildren: Stewart Stidham, Peyton Toth and Zachery Mills; and many neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Lyle C. “Tater” Brown and Alec Toth; her parents: Max and Kathleen Watts; and a brother: Buddy Watts.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with Robert Rodgers officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expresses a special thanks to Life Care of Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society.