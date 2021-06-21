“That which is lovely never dies, but passes into another loveliness, stardust or sea foam, flower or winged air” – Thomas Aldrich
Mary “Christine” Cooper Norton, 80, of Greeneville, met her Savior and began her Heavenly rest Friday.
Ms. Norton was a member of Greenelawn Baptist Church.
She had been a dental assistant for 47 years having worked for Dr. Herbert Lamons and Dr. David J. Dykes.
Her kindness and gentle spirit were only outweighed by her sweet smile and beautiful soft voice.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Corbit and Ornie Cooper; and a brother: Leon Cooper, all of Greeneville; and a niece: Vicki Creed of Knoxville.
Christine was the mother to one child who was the absolute joy of her life, Rhonda Norton (Gary) Yerke of Fall Branch. Rhonda feels extremely honored and blessed to have been her daughter. The two of them were always “a team” and would have done anything for each other.
“Creany” as lovingly nicknamed by sisters, is survived by: Lois Cooper (Alvin) Sexton of Greeneville, Katrine Cooper (Jim) Calloway of Knoxville, and Joyce Cooper Lockhart also of Knoxville.
Also surviving are her niece: Wendy Sexton (Michael) Johnson and her daughters, Abby and Sydney of Avon, Indiana; nephews: Scott (Tammy) Calloway of Knoxville and their sons, Thomas and Carson, Jason (Kristen) Calloway of Ooltewah and their daughters, Emma and Morgan; a nephew: David Lockhart of Knoxville; one aunt: Betty Cutshall of Greeneville; along with cousins and other family members both in Greeneville and in Marion, North Carolina.
The family is most appreciative of family member and her Caris nurse, Zonya Cureton, for the loving care of Christine.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Michael Melton officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service.
“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality” – Emily Dickinson