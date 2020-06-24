Mary Delanora Metcalf, 66, of Greeneville, gained her wings Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mary, a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a native to Greene County.
She will be missed dearly by his sisters: Geneva McIntosh and Kathy Gunter; her children: Robert and Wanda Duncan, Felicia Norton, Scottie and Jessica Norton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other close relatives include Judy Sykora, Angie and David Reaves, Johnny Landers, Judy Landers, Rhonda Norton, Richard and Bridgett Sentelle, Janice Garland, Nish Haire, Rhonny and Lavera Suggs, Junior Norton and Tim Reaves; and her loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son and daughter: Danny Duncan and Sharon Duncan; her father and mother: John and Anna Landers; and a brother and sister: Lucky Landers and Rosealee Sentelle.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.