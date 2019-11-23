Mary E. Beach, 81, of Midway, a homemaker, passed away Thursday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Bibles Chapel Baptist Church.
Mary was supportive of the Midway Volunteer Fire Department throughout the years by helping with fundraisers and other activities.
Survivors include her son: Gary Beach; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece and her husband: Anna Mae and Francis Cobb; sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Louise Bracken, Charles Beach and Jodie Beach; special friends: members of Midway Volunteer Fire Department; and special caregivers: Amedisys Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Fred Beach; her parents: Alfred and Sallie Barnes; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 3–5 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating.
Family and friends may gather at Doughty-Stevens Sunday at 1 p.m. to go in procession to Bibles Chapel Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Johnson, Landon Duckett, Anthony Ball, Paul Fruitiger, Bill Morrison and Randy Dixon.