Mary E. Haney Couch (Died: Dec. 10, 2020)
Dec 10, 2020

Mary E. Haney Couch, 75, of Bean Station, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.