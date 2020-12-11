Mary E. Haney Couch, 75, of Bean Station, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was a retired supervisor at Greene Valley Dev. Center.
Mrs. Couch attended Adriel Missionary Baptist Church in Bean Station.
She is survived by her husband: Reuben Couch of Bean Station; one son and daughter-in-law: Jr. Haney and Connie of Rogersville; stepchildren: Joyce Miller of Rogersville, Charlotte Singleton and Larry, Sharon Potter and Dave, Bernie Couch and Janet, and Phillip Couch and Doris, all of Bean Station, Chuck Couch and Renee of Rutledge, and Alvy Couch and Janet, of Morristown; two grandchildren: Krystal Haney of Mohawk and Brandon Haney of Nashville; one great-granddaughter: Mason Haney-Vaughn; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late D.C. and Maggie Ricker and was preceded in death by her first husband of 36 years: Archie Haney Jr.; and nine brothers and sisters.
The body will lie in state from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home where family and friends may come at their convenience.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tim Collins officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 2 p.m. for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.