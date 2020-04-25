Mary E. Shelton, 89, widow of R.B. Shelton, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired after 34 years of service from George C. Moore Company.
Mrs. Shelton was a member of Tusculum Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jackie M. and Kathy Johnson of Limestone, and Kenneth Shelton of Greeneville; a granddaughter and her husband: Sheila and Duane Foulks of Greeneville; a grandson: Robert Lee Shelton of Alabama; one great-granddaughter: Kimberly Miller of Fall Branch; and a host of special friends and neighbors.
She was a daughter of the late Ollie Wilhoit and Sarah Hale Wilhoit.
A private graveside service will be held at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.