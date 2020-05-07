FALL BRANCH — Mary Edythe Rutledge, 98, Kingsport, was called home to be with the Lord Monday.
Mary Edythe was born in Greene County, but lived most of her life in Sullivan County.
She was a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clay; son: “Butch”; son-in-law: Freddie Pierce; great-grandson: Calvin Castle; sisters: Ruby Simmons, Elva Dawson and Velma White; and brothers: Carmen, Denver, Charles and Donald White.
Mary is survived by her three daughters: LaVeda Jaynes and her husband, Rex, Susan Pierce, and Sandy Smith and her husband, Greg; five grandchildren: Brad Pierce, Wes Pierce and his wife, Cindy, Aleeta Harvey and her husband, Hank, Sarah Smith and Bryan Smith; two great-grandchildren: Emma Pierce and Addison Pierce; a sister: Selma Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Roger Free officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim White, Lloyd Dawson, Hank Harvey, Wes Pierce, Randall Dickerson and Bryan Smith.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Caris Healthcare caregivers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Phyllis White, 1720 Foxtail Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660.