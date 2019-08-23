Mary Elizabeth Ayers, 69, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She retired from Greene Valley Development Center in the Dogwood Cottage.
She was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church of White Sands community.
She enjoyed watching “the love of her life,” her granddaughter, Taylor, play softball for Maryville College.
She is survived by her daughter: Angela Ayers and her special companion, Bobby Smith, of Afton; a special granddaughter: Taylor Campbell, of Afton; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Kenny Ricker, and Charles Ricker and his wife, Diane, all of Greeneville; one sister: Sunny Lane, of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Mae Campbell.
She was a daughter of the late Albert Franklin Ricker and Mary Launa Charlton, and was preceded in death by an infant sister.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The body will remain at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home until being taken to the church for services.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and the Rev. Buford Metcalf officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, John Wilson, Brian Turlock, Bill Holland, Billy Valentine and Mike Wilburn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Larry Kilgore and staff, University of Tennessee Hospice and her special nurse, Sarah Johns.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.