KINGSPORT — Mary Elizabeth Ricker, 88, of Fall Branch, passed away Monday at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was cherished by everyone that knew her.
Mary retired from Magnavox Greeneville after having worked there for 42 years.
She loved to grow big gardens and share with everyone. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary will be missed. The family knows Heaven is celebrating her arrival.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jay A. Ricker; her parents: Charles Gass and Katherine Light Gass; sisters: Lora and Bonnie Kate; and a niece: Nancy.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Wilma K. Penley and her husband, Dennis of Knoxville, and Karen Childs and her husband, Joseph of Fall Branch; a granddaughter: Dianne Michelle Bradley and her husband, David; great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Tiffany; a great-great-grandchild, Ember Skye; and nephew: Charles Lewis.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.