Mary Elizabeth Wooten Horne, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a daughter of the late George Andrew and Jeannie Ricker Waddell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: Lloyd Wooten and Frank Horne; two infant children; sisters: Ruth Grocott, Thelma Wisecarver and Lucille Gillette; brothers: Lloyd Waddell and Bruce Waddell; and a daughter-in-law: Erin Wooten
Elizabeth was a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Being surrounded by her family brought her great joy.
She was a Christian woman of strong faith and instilled her love of God into her family. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Elizabeth was married to Lloyd Wooten for 47 years and they farmed and raised their family in western Greene County. She was a hard worker and taught her children the importance of a strong work ethic.
She retired in 1996 from Philips Consumer Electronics.
Elizabeth had a caregiver’s heart and was the happiest when caring for others. Following her retirement, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a private sitter. She was also a volunteer at Laughlin Hospital.
She was always thankful and appreciative for everything that was done for her, no matter how small it may have seemed to others.
Family members left to cherish Elizabeth’s memory include her children, a son: Freddy Wooten; daughters: Sharon Amyx and her husband, Jim, Sheila Bailey and her husband, David, and Lisa Barrett and her husband, Erick; grandchildren: Steve Amyx and his wife, Tonya, Sonya Daniels and her husband, Shawn, Dustin Bailey and his wife, Mercy, and Cassie, Allie and Andrew Barrett; great-grandchildren: Makala Greene, Jake Amyx, Taryn Greene, Cassie Daniels, Kaven Greene and Kaylee Daniels; sisters: Gladys Hamilton and Barbara Keasling; sister-in-laws: Nancy Ooten and Emily Wooten; brother-in-laws: Frank Gillette and Junior Wisecarver; and several nieces and nephews.
During Elizabeth’s last months of her life, she was well attended and loved by the staff of John M. Reed Retirement & Assisted Living.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Dr. Bill Hall and Dave Abbey officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mohawk.
Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the Horne family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.