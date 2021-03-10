Mary Ellen Ayers Collins, 82, of the Cedar Creek community, passed away Monday evening at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She retired from Hurd Lock.
Mrs. Collins was a member of Cedar Creek Church of God.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafts.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Kevin “Bucky” and Angie Ayers; grandchildren and their spouses: Brock and Tarah Campbell, Jeff Davis, and Leanne and Mark Croteau; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn and Trevor Hensley, Brantley Campbell, the joy of her life, Greyson Campbell, and Jeffrey Davis; a great-great-granddaughter: Oaklyn Hensley; two sisters: Sandy Barr, and Margie and Bernard Manning; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Hugh and Wanda Shipley, John and Patty Callander, Josephine Davis, Christine Norton, Betty Stills, and Phil and Pam Gentry.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bruce R. Collins; her parents: Efrain and Rose Etta Molina; her grandmother: Laura Ayers; and a stepdaughter: Shirley J. Miser.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Cedar Creek Cemetery for the 10:30 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jason Collins, Norman Hunley, Jeff Davis, Brantley Campbell, Brock Campbell and Shannon Barr.
Greyson Campbell will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedar Creek Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.