Mary Ellen “Sue” Smith, 74, of Afton, passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by family at her home.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband: William “Bill” Smith; two sons and daughter-in-law: Josh and Michelle Smith of Greeneville, and Justin Smith and Crystal Turner of Greeneville; grandchildren: Joshua Smith, Tyler Jacobs and Isabella Bradford; a sister and brother in-law: Barbara and Jim Wilhoit; and a special friend to the family: April Combs.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents & siblings; and a grandson: Jaymen Price.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. John McPheron officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.