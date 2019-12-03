Mary Emma (Hutton) Snowden passed away Sept. 27 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the home of her daughter, Julie Snowden Rajotte, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her son: Charles William (Sue) Snowden Jr. of Atlanta, Texas; her daughter Julie Maria (Snowden) (Lionel) Rajotte of North Myrtle Beach; two grandsons: Jason Everette Bosserman of Elkton, Maryland, Luke Benjamin Snowden of Greenbrier, Alaska; one granddaughter: Hannah Lee (Snowden) (Eric) Cape (Eric) of Fort Worth, Texas; a great-grandson: Connor Andrew Cape; one stepgreat-granddaughter: Laila Malyn Rajotte; four sisters and their husbands; Elizabeth (Ray) Bryant of Jackson, Kaye (Tommy) Ellenburg, Freddie Ann (Donnie) Bowman and Josephine (Keith) Roberts, all of Greene County; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years: Charles William Snowden Sr.; her parents: Everette and Katherine Hutton; and three sisters: Alta Lee Kelly, Francis Dyke and Neppie Beach.
Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
She was a member of the YMCA.
Mary retired from the Greene County Health Department.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville, followed by a reception hosted by the Presbyterian Women in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary’s honor to First Presbyterian Church – firstpresgreeneville.org or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care, Myrtle Beach — lcfh.org/mercy-care.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.