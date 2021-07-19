Mary Ethel Fitzpatrick, 79, of Greeneville died Friday at her home.
She was a member of the Greeneville Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was an Executive Director for The Volunteer Center in California and later in Tennessee.
Survivors include her daughter: Sally and Terry Broyles; a son: Scott Reeves of California; a granddaughter: Mary and Kelvin Barner; and several brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special nephew: John Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Fitzpatrick.
The Fitzpatrick family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Memorial services for Mrs. Fitzpatrick will follow at 4 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Fain will officiate.
