Mary Ethel “M.E.” Pryor, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday with her family by her side.
Mrs. Pryor was born June 2, 1937, to Ethel Ingram of Pineville, Kentucky, and Henry Queener of Knoxville.
Mrs. Pryor was a graduate of Pineville High School, and attended Brenau College, Florida State University, and the University of Tennessee, where she received a degree in Music Education. Mrs. Pryor also earned a Masters degree from the University of Tennessee in Educational Psychology.
Mrs. Pryor was a gifted vocalist and pianist. During her career, Mrs. Pryor taught music at Pond Gap Elementary, Beaumont Elementary and Fulton High School in Knox County, and taught piano privately. In Greene County, Mrs. Pryor served as music teacher at Nolachuckey Elementary, Greystone Elementary, DeBusk Elementary and South Greene High School, where she established the band. Mrs. Pryor’s career as an educator also included service as guidance counselor at Cedar Bluff Middle School in Knoxville, Grainger County High School, and John Hay Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary in Hamblen County. Mrs. Pryor also served as director of the Therapeutic Nursery at Nolachuckey Mental Health. Mrs. Pryor received a commendation for her service on behalf of children from Governor Ned McWherter.
Mrs. Pryor married James F. Pryor on Dec. 27, 1959, and they lived together in Knoxville for 24 years, before relocating to Greeneville in 1983.
Mrs. Pryor is survived by two children: Kim Pryor (Eric Grondin) of Bluemont, Virginia, and J. Russell Pryor (Chrissy) of Greeneville. She is also survived by her loving cousin: Becky Rotan; and three grandchildren: Sonny Pryor, Nicole Grondin and Alex Grondin.
Mrs. Pryor was predeceased by her loving husband in 1994.
Mrs. Pryor was a kindhearted woman who loved to laugh, entertain, and give back to her community. While living in Knoxville, Mrs. Pryor was an active member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. She was also a member of the Knoxville Garden Club, and the University of Tennessee Faculty Club. Mrs. Pryor was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and served for many years as the All-Sing director for the Delta Pi Chapter at the University of Tennessee. After moving to Greeneville, Mrs. Pryor was a member of First Baptist Church, where she enjoyed teaching her adult Sunday school class. Mrs. Pryor was a former member of Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes’ Board of Directors, and an active member of P.E.O. and Youth Builders.
Mrs. Pryor will lie in state from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown Greeneville.
Graveside Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family prefers that people make donations to either the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes (tennesseechildren.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Both charities were near and dear to Mrs. Pryor.