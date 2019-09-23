Mary Etta Bowman, 90, of Greeneville, joined her Lord and Savior peacefully Saturday while at her home.
She was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church and attended church as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Bowman retired from the Greene County Schools system in 2003.
Survivors include two daughters: Janice Fox and Karen Bowman, both of Greeneville; four grandchildren: Alison Fox, Whitney Snead, Ashley Snead and Gina Snead, all of Greeneville; eight great-grandchildren: Chase Massey, Kaylee Whitson, Blake McClellan, Cobran Massey, Aeronnah Ramsey, Casen Massey, Cage Bowman and Harper Fox, all of Greeneville; four “adopted” great-grandchildren: Zoe Bowman, Hannah Penley, Allison Penley and Madison Penley, all of Greeneville; three brothers: Henry Mitchell, of Bristol, Fay Mitchell, of Limestone, and J.D. Mitchell, of Johnson City; a brother-in-law: Ralph Jones, of Chuckey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Marvin “Mutt” Bowman; her parents: Hayes Mitchell and Alice Jennings Mitchell; her stepmother: Viola Mitchell; six brothers; and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Tabor Cemetery with a brief eulogy by her brother, Fay Mitchell. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Massey, William Bowman, Brent Penley, Kenneth Church, Kim Miller, Joshua Quillen and Joseph Bowman.
Honorary pallbearers will be the great-grandchildren.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Toppenburg and his staff, Amedisys Health Care, Lincare Medical Equipment, Caris Hospice, Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment and Tony and Connie Bright.
Condolences may be sent to the Bowman family at: www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.