Mary Etta Hicks, 82, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mary’s greatest love was her family.
She is survived by her children: Lois Collier, of the home, Wayne (Amy) Penley of Mount Carmel, Donna (Jim) Ryburn of Knoxville, and Larry Penley and Allen Penley, both of the home; a son-in-law: Don Bruce of Chuckey; her sisters: Helen Gent and Carolyn (Ronnie) Miller; and a brother: Don (Janice) Wines, all of Jonesbobrough; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clyde Hicks; her daughter: Brenda Bruce; a daughter-in-law: Vicky Penley; brothers: Jimmy Littleton, Junior Wines and Cecil Wines; and a sister: Linda Gray.
The family invites you to attend visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home on Asheville Highway in Greeneville. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill chapel officiated by Rev. Danny Ricker.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. meeting at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Littleton, Stephen Bentley, Terry Collins, Zachary Manzi, Josh Mercer, Johnny Lamb and Jonathan Lamb.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Gent, Randall Gent, Ricky Littleton, Joe Bagwell and Matthew Roberts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.