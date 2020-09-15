Mary Etta Tate passed away Sunday afternoon with her family close by her side. She was 98 years old and the last surviving member of the 1940 class at St. James High School.
She attended Cedar Creek Church of God when her health permitted.
Mrs. Tate adored her family and to her family she was the anchor that held everything together. Today she is an angel in heaven enjoying her great reward for a life well lived.
Survivors include two children and their spouses: Joyce and Buddy Seaton, and Lowell and Gloria Tate; grandchildren: Kevin and Kreston Seaton, Phil and Karen Waddell, Lauren Weems and Webster Booze, Stephen Tate and honorary granddaughter, Linda Arnold; great-grandchildren: Kody and Logan Miller, Ty Waddell, Chelsey Solomon, Brady Weems and Dia Marie Lozada; one great-great-grandchild: Copeland Ann Miller; one brother: James and Pat Ellenburg; one sister: Betty Fletcher; several special nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend: Faye Colyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John Tate; brothers: Buford and Helen Ellenburg, Bud and Thelma Ellenburg, and Rex Ellenburg; and a brother-in-law: Clarence Flectcher.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.