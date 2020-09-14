Mary Etta Tate (Died: Sept. 13, 2020) Sep 14, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Etta Tate, 98, of the Caney Branch community, died Sunday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Roger L. Brown (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Jeff 'Bubba' Burrell (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Cancellation Of Baileyton Days Given A Positive Twist Christopher ‘Chris’ Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020) Cliff Manson McInturff (Died Sept. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.