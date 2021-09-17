MARY EVA JOHNSON

Mary Eva Johnson, 73, of Greeneville, formerly of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She was a homemaker.

She was a member of Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include five special children: George Allen Lane, Billy Lane, Kenneth and Susie Lane, Eva and Johnny Williams, and Matthew Lane; seven wonderful grandchildren: Johnny Williams and Lindsey Rogers, Codie Lane, Michael Williams, Tonya Lane, Charles Lane, Joni and J.J. Justice, and Anna and Daniel Shelton; and four precious great-grandchildren: Gracie Williams, Tylan Shelton, Lexi Justice, and Parker Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Mark and Fannie May Corby Johnson; four brothers: Charles Johnson, Earnest Clyde Johnson, Robert Steve Johnson and Marcus Lynn Johnson; and two sisters: Cynthia Mae Norton and Phyllis Ann Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Lowell Bowens will officiate. Those attending visitation or service are asked to wear a facial mask and observe social distancing.

Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at 10 a.m. at Doughty-Stevens to travel in procession to Philadelphia Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Williams, Codie Lane, Michael Williams, Charles Lane, Eddie Brewer and Jacob Carver.

