Mary Evelyn Hope, 85, of Swanee Lane, Greenville, passed away Thursday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a retired nurse who always carried herself with pride, a respect for others, and held morals above all else.
She was a valued member of Florida’s Plant City Church of Christ. She had a caring heart and warm embrace that was always ready to welcome others.
She was devoted to her family, helping children in need and had touched the hearts of many foster children she welcomed into her home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years: Henry “Doc” Hope; her beloved four children: Allen (Annette) Hope, Joni Hope Abrams, Jill Hope Kovacs and Joel Christopher Hope; grandchildren: Eric Kovacs, Jessica (Matthew) Cochran, Shaniqwa Hope, Joey (Jacob) Ford and Jemeia Hope; four great-granddaughters; two sisters: Hazel Garner and Willie Boromie; two brothers: James and Billy, who will all carry loving memories and cherished moments; and her beloved companion: Prancy Jane Hope.
Family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Tim Goss officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
