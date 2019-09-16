Mary Frances Cutshaw Pitt, 86, of the West Pines community, passed away at her home early Saturday morning, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born in Cocke County to Emmit and Selma Cutshaw.
Frances retired from Magnavox Company.
She was an active member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church as long as her health permitted.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband in 1999: Clarence “Brodie” Pitt; her parents: Emmit and Selma Carmichael Cutshaw; an infant son: Freddie Pitt; a son: Allen “Budgie” Pitt; one brother; and one sister.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Vicki Mullins, of Greeneville, Patti and Johnny Starnes, of Chuckey, Cindy and Everette Dixon, of Greeneville, and Tammy Jo and Bobby Dunn, of Afton; grandchildren and their spouses: Tracie Jones, Kellie Hendrix, Freddie and Sherry Pitt, Shannon Boyd, Jon Coulston, Jennifer and Todd King, Logan Starnes, Chasidy Dixon Coles, Casey and Toby Brown, Holli Dunn, Doug and Lisa Dunn, and William and Melody Dunn; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Joann Light, Betty and Raymond Jones, and Carolyn Walker; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Harry and Ann Cochran; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Sue Hankins, Shellie and Shane Brown, Jon and Rita Hankins, Felicia Landers, Martha Fannon and other special camping friends from Kinser Park; and special caregivers: Amanda, Charlotte and Mary, and the nurses, staff, and doctors with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Wade McAmis and Lowell Phillips officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Dave Harrison, Sam Haren, John Hankins, Caleb Pitt, Danny Cobble, Dustin Weems and Cody Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Association, 14320 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, TN 37641.