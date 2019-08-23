JOHNSON CITY — Fran Burgner, 79, of the Milligan College community, passed away Wednesday.
She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many.
Fran was born March 19, 1940, in Greene County, to the late Hugh C. and Marie Brown Wilhoit.
Fran graduated from Chuckey High School and earned an associate’s degree from Steed College.
She previously worked at ET&WNC Transportation Co. and Growers Co-Op Tobacco Warehouse and volunteered her time as treasurer for the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years.
She played the piano and organ for several churches over the years and attended Milligan Free Will Baptist Church.
Fran is survived by her husband of 55 years: Richard N. Burgner; two sons: Neil (Jenny) Burgner and Dr. Gerald (Rebecca) Burgner; a brother- and sister-in-law: Cecil and Frances Burgner; special cousins: Ben Patton, Karen Patton, Helen Potter and Robert “Bob” Patton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A very special thanks was expressed to medical staff at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City Internal Medicine, and especially for care provided by Hermitage Health & Rehabilitation Center. The family is very thankful for the support and visits of the many friends who assisted during Fran’s brief illness.
A graveside service will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Friday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Street officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Carter County Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Milligan College, TN 37682, in memory of Fran Burgner.
