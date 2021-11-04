Mary Frances Johnson, 82, of Hardin’s Chapel community, passed away Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family.
She had worked at Combustion Engineering and Greeneville Federal.
She was a member of Hardin’s Chapel Church, Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Women and Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan.
Her family states she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Frances is survived by a son: Chris Johnson; a daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Robert Kricko; grandchildren: Chris, Katie and Michaela Kricko; several nieces and nephews; a Goddaughter: Lillie Cogburn Cowles; Swedish daughter: Annika Gran; and special friends: Krystal Lawing, Ina Ruth Deyton and Debbie Cogburn.
Frances was a daughter of the late William Ragon Crane and Russalo LaFollette Crane and was preceded in death by her husband: David Herman Johnson; sisters: Evelyn Mooneyhan and Georgia Looney; and a brother: Waldon Crane.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Roger Crim and Dan Dugger officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a,m, to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are members of Hardin’s Chapel Church and Ruritan Club.
The family expresses a special appreciation to Amedisys staff and the staff of ALPS Adult Day Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be made “in memory of” to the ALPS Adult Day Service Program at 431 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.