Mary “Frankie” Housewright, 81, of Fall Branch, passed away Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Sherry Housewright, Randy and Marie Housewright, Tony and Melissa Housewright, and Allan Housewright; a special daughter: Joletta; grandchildren: Brian, Luke, Ashley and Samuel, Cameron and Chelsey, Walker, Isaac, Annika and Bryan, Micah, Michela and Katelyn; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Kylee, Peyton, Maylan, Raegan, Camden Blayne and Sepriana; two sisters: Evelyn Tipton and Faye Estepp; and one brother: Lonnie Dishner.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Blayne Housewrigh;.her granddaughter: Jheri Noelle; her parents: Russell and Mildred Dishner; one sister: Linda Tipton; and one brother: Roy Dishner
She was faithful to her church, Bethesda Free Will Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Danny Willis officiating.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.