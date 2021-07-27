Mary Glennetta McLain passed away Sunday morning at LifeCare Center of Greeneville.
She was born Aug. 4, 1937, the third child of the late Lacy and Vergie McLain. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters: Byrdie Pitt and Selma Davenport; three brothers: J.T. McLain, Ed McLain and Wayne McLain; two brothers-in-law: Robert Pitt and Hugh Broyles; and two nephews: Lynn Pitt and Gary McLain.
She is survived by two sisters and two brothers-in-law; her caregiver: Barbara Broyles, Nina and Larry Gross, and Ronald Davenport; and two brothers and three sisters-in-law: Fred and Rosetta McLain, Leonard and Jennifer McLain, and Neva McLain.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Internment will follow in Caney Creek Primitive Church Cemetery with Chaplain Mark Laughlin officiating.
Pallbearers will include nephews: Johnny Pitt, Jonathan Pitt, Charles McLain, David McLain, Dalton McLain, Bennette McLain, Ethan Starnes, Evan Starnes, and Carson Whaley.
Danny Pitt will be an honorary pallbearer.
