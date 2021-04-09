Mary Henard Love, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
Mary was known for her great sense of humor and personality.
She was active in Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She worked at the Greene County Election Commission. She was a member of the Tuesday Book Club, Andrew Johnson Club, Youth Builders and the Red Hats.
She is survived by her husband: John Love; three children: William Christopher (Sarah) Buckles, Susan (Jason) Brandon, and Matthew Buckles; four special grandsons: Carter and Ryan Buckles, and Mason and Quinton Brandon; a special cousin: Billie Henard Roberts; a sister-in-law: Jean Henard; a best friend: Gayle Henderlight; and other numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dr. Hal and Mildred Henard; a brother: Dr. Donald C. Henard; and a nephew: Douglas Todd Henard.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Lively officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
