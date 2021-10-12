Mary Hensley, age 77, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday afternoon at her home.
She was a homemaker.
She was of the Free Will Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years: Amos Hensley; children and their spouses: Eric and Donna Hensley of Afton, Julia and Don Conner of Greeneville, Jenell and Erik Johnson of Lexington, Kentucky, Donald and Sonya Hensley of Jonesborough, and Matthew and Lisa Hensley of Sparta; grandchildren: Miranda and David Wheeler, Brandon and Hannah Conner, Daniel and Susan Conner, Leah and Alan Green, Brent Hensley, Dylan Conner and fiancé, Taylor Goodman, Logan Hensley and fiancée, Amanda Flynn, Amber Hensley, Seth Conner and his friend, Megan Armstrong, Kim Hensley, Jenna Conner and fiancé, Brett Norton, Amanda Hensley, Victoria Hensley, Tyler Hensley and Zachary Hensley; 21 great-grandchildren and one due in March; four brothers and sisters-in-laws: Alvin and Bonnie Metcalf, Hubert and Doris Metcalf, Ralph and Jackie Metcalf, and Carl and Cindy Metcalf; one sister and brother-in-law: Lavada and Danny Knight; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jimmie Metcalf, Betty Beach, Carolyn and Jimmy Cox, Vanessa and John Burgess, and Duane Hensley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Linda and Seaf Norton, and Sandra Higgins.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Caroline Wheeler; her parents: Joe and Muncie Metcalf; an aunt and uncle, who raised her: Eliza and Waylon Shelton; two brothers: Gene Metcalf and Lyle Dean Metcalf; and one sister: Betty Lou Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. David Montgomery and the Rev. Russell Wheeler officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Greystone Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Brandon, Daniel, Brent, Dylan, Logan and Seth.