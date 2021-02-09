Mary Irene Sharpe, 70, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at her home.
She was a member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church.
She was an employee of Dollar General Store in Mosheim for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: James Ray Sharpe Sr; three sons and daughter-in law: James Ray Jr and Sandra Sharpe, Michael Sharpe, and Walter Engle; grandchildren: Shayna Sharpe and Hannah Sharpe; a sister: Alice Jane Miller; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert and Vicky Sharp; and two sisters-in-law: Brenda Sharpe and Linda Sharpe.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Lillian Miller; a sister: June Dillion; and a nephew: Raymond Dillion.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Carters Station Cemetery at Albany. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Greeneville Greene County Humane Society. 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
