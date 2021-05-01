Mary Jackie Setser Banner born November 14, 1944 and passed away April 29, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was in Management at Food City for 25 years. As health permitted, she attended Cross Roads Church.
The family states Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was known for her exceptional Southern cooking.
Survivors are her special son and care taker: Bill “Bush Hawg” Banner and grandson: Steven Banner; son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons Chris, Beth, Cody and Benjamin Banner of Bulls Gap. One sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and prayed for faithfully. A dear friend: Carolyn Laughlin.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband: Claude E. Banner; her parents: James Henry and Kittie Mae Setser; special grandson: Michael E. Banner; two brothers; Willie and Charles Setser and four sisters: Dorothy Waits, Evelyn Reynolds, Jean Hensley and Lucy Taylor.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 12 pm at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Bronson Carter officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 am at the funeral home to go in procession.
Pallbearers are: brothers and sisters of Biker Community.
The family wishes to share a special thanks to Greeneville Community Hospital East Hospital, the fourth floor team and the ICU team.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to Greene County Firewood Ministry c/o Amy Thomas 80 Splatter Creek Road Limestone, Tennessee 37681.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.