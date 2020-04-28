Mary Jane “Janie” Brockwell, 76, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sunday.
Janie was born in Detroit, Michigan.
She worked at Magnavox and then spent 36 years as head cook at Mountain View Restaurant. She was well known for her home cooking, especially her chicken and dumplings.
Mrs. Brockwell is survived by her husband of 42 years: Tommy Brockwell; her children: Sandra Shelton and fiancé, Brian McCrary, of Chuckey, and Tammi Miller of Greeneville; her daughter by love: Meghan Foley; grandchildren: Heather and Monty Beck of Chuckey, Brittany Shelton of Chuckey, Robert Dean and Ellen Shelton of Greeneville, Natasha Shelton and fiancé, Cody Schacke, of Chuckey, Roxanna Shelton of Chuckey, Lorin and Todd Reynolds of Chuckey, and Hunter Teslow of Chuckey; great-grandchildren: Nila Moody, Issac Moody, Haden Mauk, Noah Shelton, Cole Reynolds, Zaiden Schacke, Mason Greene, Leowyatt Belanger, Zain Schacke, Cyrus Reynolds, Dalton Stephens, Harper Green, Bentley (B.J.) Beck and Regan (Princess) Stephens; her siblings: Sant Williams Jr and Terry of Washington, Doug and Nelly Petit of Michigan, Deborah Petit and Jay Larose of Michigan, Michael and Bev Petit of Michigan, JoAnn Marshall of Florida, and Carolyn and Jerry Dingus of Mosheim; best friend: Joy Daily of Greeneville; special friends: Mary Ellen Foley of Pennsylvania, Nina Hermon of Chuckey and Linda Blankenship of Oklahoma; special cousin: Sharon Tarlton of Greeneville; and her special pets: Spike and T-bone.
She was preceded in death by her parents: father, Sant Williams and Frances, and mother, Martha Petit; siblings: Eugene Williams of Ohio and Linda Daniels of Greeneville; her grandparents: Frank Williams and Cora Tarlton Williams; a nephew: Michael Fillers; an aunt: Angeline Ottinger; and her pets: Fred, Princess and Bullet.
Graveside services will be Wednesda at 11a.m. at Providence Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Pallbearers will be Todd Reynolds, Cody Schacke, Monty and Bentley Beck, Robert Dean Shelton, Hunter Teslow, Kevin Teslow and Brian McCrary.
Honorary pallbearers will be her hospice nurses, Karen, Shelly and Tammy and her Amedysis nurse, Gina.