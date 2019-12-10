Mary Jane “Janie” (Mills) Gage, was born Jan. 31, 1963, passed away Sunday.
She was native of Prince George’s County, Maryland, was raised in Mt. Rainer, Maryland, and in recent years a resident of Limestone.
Janie was known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
A fearless woman with a love for street racing and dogs of all shapes and sizes.
Janie is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 40 years: Dennis Gage; a son: Dennis Gage Jr.; a daughter-in-law: Laura Coyle; grandchildren: Cecelia, Addison and Declan Gage; sisters: Betty (Gary) Hoff and Loretta Lynn (Carl) Doney; and brothers: Martin (Lori) Mills and Pat (Brenda) Mills.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Betty Mills of Lanham, Maryland; a sister: Binner (Dennis) Vermillion; and a brother: Ralph (Patricia) Mills Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at Jeffersmortaury.com.