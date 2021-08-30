Mary Jane Khalilian-Reese, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday evening at her home after a heroic battle with colon cancer.
Mary Jane retired from the U.S. Air Force.
She attended Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mary Jane Khalilian-Reese was a generous, fun-loving, hospitable lady who we all loved so much.
She will be missed dearly by her husband of 37 plus years” Charles “Chuck” D. Reese of Greeneville; her sister-in-law: Ruth Naomi Williams and her husband, Jonathan, of Bluff City; her special mother-in-law who she treated as her own mother: Jermaine Bible Reese of Johnson City; her sisters: Jean Davis of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Donna Dickens and her husband, John, of Nashville, North Carolina; her brothers: Jay Hooten and his wife, Andrea, of Zebulon, North Carolina, and Bill Hooten and his wife, Julie, of Raleigh, North Carolina; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her two closest friends: Charlotte Ayotte and Ellie Payne, both of Greeneville; and last but not least her two fur babies: Darla and Little Bit!
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Community Service Center.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.