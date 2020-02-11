Mary Jane Shipley, of Greeneville, went to her Heavenly home Monday morning after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was 76.
Mary graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School.
She was formerly employed by Southern Electronics and Numark.
She faithfully attended Doughty’s Chapel Church.
Survivors include three sisters: Betty Shipley and Brenda Shipley, both of Greeneville, and Margaret McElwain of Florida; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: the Rev. and Mrs. Carl Shipley; two sisters: Kathleen Pickering and Imogene Collier; and one brother: J.R. Shipley.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Charles Ervin officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Crum, Ricky Hale, Scotty Pickering, Randy Gass, Curtis Castle and Jacob Chambless.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Doughty’s Chapel Church.