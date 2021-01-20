Mary Jo Luttrell, 84, of Mosheim, passed away Monday after a brief illness.
She was a loving caretaker.
Mary Jo was a member of Bewley’s Chapel Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
She is survived by her husband of 64 years: Robert Luttrell; daughters: Robin Haun and Ronda (Mike) Kolar; grandchildren: Jessica Cavanaugh, Whitney (Billy) Ottinger and Devin (Lucas) Henderson; great-grandchildren: Allie Ottinger, Ariel Ottinger, Acea Ottinger, Angel Ottinger and Arabella Henderson; a brother: L.E. (Patricia) Livingston; and a sister: Evelyn Moses.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents: Lon and Katherine Livingston; and her loving brothers: P.C. Livingston, R.C. Livingston, D.C. Livingston and Jimmy Livingston.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Steve Ryman officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Pallbearers will be Billy Ottinger, Terry Ottinger, Mike Kolar, Dan Linsey, Lucas Henderson and Donnie Black.
