Mary Joyce Shelton Johnson, 81, of Tusculum, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
She is survived by her sons and their wives: Dallas and Jamie Johnson, and Doug and Sandra Johnson; grandsons and their wives: Chad and Leanne Johnson, Brandon and LeAnn Johnson, and Dustin and Heather Johnson; great-grandchildren: LeeJay Brock Johnson, Raeleigh Jane Johnson, Christopher Brock Johnson, Brennan Kyle Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson; brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: Robert Lee and Pam Johnson, and Henry Metcalf; sisters-in-law: Helen Shelton, Frances Dunbar, and Glenda and Kenneth Dunbar; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Kathy Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Altha and Lee Shelton; husband of 60 years: R. Jay Johnson; a daughter: Kelly Johnson Shelton; a grandson: James “Brock” Johnson; brothers: Berlin, Travis, Carrol, Guy, Fred, Ed and Paul Shelton; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Robert and Bonnie Louella Ruble Johnson; and sisters: Faye Kelton, Stella and Wilma.
Family and friends are ask to meet at 1 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel to prepare for the graveside service. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Robert Lee Johnson will officiate.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.