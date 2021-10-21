Mary Jube Thompson, 74, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday.
Born March 1, 1947, Mary was raised in Greeneville, Tennessee, and studied at the University of Tennessee and San Diego State University. She went on to spend more than four decades in San Diego, both raising her children and as a longtime lecturer at SDSU. An artist of many mediums, Mary was a proud member of the San Diego Book Arts collective and shared her artistic craft with the Sharp Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation Center “Players.” Mary was passionate about her yoga and Feldenkrais work and loved searching for vintage mid-century treasures. Mary lived most recently near family in Phoenix, interspersed with brief jaunts to her beloved Ireland.
Mary answered to many names: “Jube,” “Mom,” “Sister,” “Little League Scorekeeper,” “Team Mom” and a few others for the characters she liked to occasionally don. Most especially, she was “Mamow & Mamaw” to her three grandchildren: Jory, Emma and Cara. She is also survived by her sister Jo Ann Thompson, sons Jason and Benjamin Lewis, daughter Deborah Lewis, children-in-law Heather, Gigi and Jamie, as well as cherished extended family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Ulysess Grant and Mary Nelle Thompson.
At Mary’s request, no formal service will be held. In lieu of services, Mary wished for all those close to her to partake in an activity that they loved doing with her.
Mary spent her last two years, as she liked to say, “outwitting cancer.” The family wishes to thank the many friends, advocates and care staff who supported Mary throughout this journey, including Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Nabil Wasif and Erin Van Buren, DPT as well as her entire care team at Hospice of the Valley. Mary was immensely grateful for the extended time they provided her to spend with those she loved.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org), whose work may continue to serve others’ families as much as it did ours.