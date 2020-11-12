Mary June Bird Broyles, 88, of Greeneville, passed Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker and provided childcare in her home.
Mary June was a member of River Hill United Methodist Church where she was church pianist. She loved the Lord and is now receiving her reward with her heavenly Father.
She was a mother to everyone. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She will be greatly missed by all that she loved.
Mary June was the widow of Fred Broyles and a daughter of John Willis Bird and Della Mae Bird. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Sam and Luster Bird, Fred Bird, Doyle and Dorothy Bird, Alonzo and Reba Bird, David Bird and Alphonso Bird; sisters and brothers-in-law: Maxine and Guy Cooter, Jo Ann and Joe Bob Humphreys, and Clyde Jones; and a son-in-law: Mark Macon.
She is survived by her daughters: Malissia Broyles, Marcia and Lynn Nelson, Mechelle and Randy Brooks, and Amanda Macon and Mark Grubb; grandchildren: Leanne Pokorny and Jerry Redmond, Jeremy and Nicci Nelson, Joshua Brooks, Jonathon Macon, Rachel Brooks and Jessica Macon; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Mackenzie and Brayden Pokorny; a brother and sister-in-law: Steve and Minnie Bell Bird; sisters: Helen Jones, and Wanda Lee and her husband, Eugene Wilhoit; sisters-in-law: Joyce Bird and Beulah Bird; several nieces and nephews including a special niece and her husband: Diana and Joe Malone; special friends: Jeff and Penny Renner and their family, Rhonda Mercer, and all the children and their families she had babysat throughout the years; and loving dog: Tallulah.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Brenda McAdams officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Nelson, Joshua Brooks, Jonathon Macon, Matthew Malone, Doyle Edward Bird, Bobby Bird, Sammy Bird, and Jordan and Brayden Pokorny.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews, the members of River Hill United Methodist Church, Dr. Brad Strange, Joy Tweed and her nurses in ICU at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to River Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Ronnie Wilhoit, 5165 Old Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743.
