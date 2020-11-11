Mary June Broyles (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) Nov 11, 2020 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary June Broyles, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Megan Gabriella Guirant (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) Lloyd 'Shorty' Harmon (Died: Nov. 3, 2020) Ray 'TeeDee' Maupin (Died: Nov. 7, 2020) Andrew Ryan Dinsmore Jr. (Died: Nov. 6,2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.