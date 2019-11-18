Mary Katherine Greenlee, of Jonesborough, formerly a long-time resident of the Cross Anchor community in Greene County, passed away at her home Friday.
Mrs. Greenlee was a lifetime member of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church in Greene County. She attended Telford United Methodist Church in Washington County in later years.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and aunt. She was a sweet soul, and everyone that knew her loved her.
Mrs. Greenlee was born June 9, 1918, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George P. McAmis. She was preceded in death by her husband: Herman “Red” Greenlee; two sisters: Ireta Young and Cody Weems; and two brothers: Grover McAmis and Morris McAmis.
She is survived by one sister: Evelyn White, of the home; a nephew and two nieces, Allen (Celeste) White of Knoxville, Ellen Shanks of Jonesborough and Jackie (Terry) Waddell of Greeneville to whom she was a second mother; three nieces: Kim Salts, Drucilla Miller and Dorles Sensabaugh; four nephews: Fred Weems, Nick Weems, Ted Weems and Bobby Greenlee; a special great-nephew: Drew (Whitney) Everhart of Limestone and his sons, Case and River; two special great-nieces: Madison White of Jacksonville, Florida, and Bailey White of Knoxville; several other great-nieces and great-nephews and their children; and special next door neighbor friends: Cindy and Van Gambrel.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Pastor Michael Vaughn will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to Cross Anchor Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Drew Everhart, Perry Weems, Charles Weems, Jason Weems, Marty Waddell and Michael Hoss.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Matthews and Rick Keller.