Mary Katherine Lamb, 79, of Chuckey, the South Central community, died Wednesday evening at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and a former seasonal employee of Moody Dunbar Pepper Plant.
She was a member of Horse Creek Mission Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis and Joyce Lamb of the South Central community, and Gene and Betty Lamb of Mosheim; six grandchildren: Logan and Carrie Lamb, Hannah Lamb, Jessica Lamb, Dalton and Megan Lamb, Chance and Hannah Grace Lamb and Keema Fann; four great-grandchildren: Gavin Lamb, Kate Lamb, Fisher Lamb and Lilly Grace Lamb; two brothers: Fred Childress and Floyd Childress; one sister: Jane Holt; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Rowe and Mary Lamb of Nashville, and Patricia Lamb of Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Joe and Samantha Tarlton, Dr. Charles Montgomery, Henry Holt, and Robert and Shelia Holt.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leroy Lamb; a daughter: Mary Ellen Lamb; a grandson: Silas Anderson Lamb; her parents: William and Susie Childress; and one brother: Billy Dale Childress.
Due to the family’s concern for the spread of Covid19, a private graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery. Mary’s grandsons, the Rev. Logan Lamb and the Rev. Dalton Lamb, will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.