Mary “Katie” Blaylock, 89, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and very giving person.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Angie Blaylock, her daughter-in-law: Connie Blaylock; grandchildren: Jason Pearson, Olen Blaylock, Johnathan Blaylock, Nathan Blaylock, Matthew Tolliver, Meghan Ann Tolliver, Jordan Blaylock, Katie McAuley, Shannon Smelcer, Elizabeth Gray and Gracie Blaylock; several great-grandchildren; one brother: Webster Williams; and one sister-in-law: Ruby Williams.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Joe Blaylock; and three children: M.V. Blaylock, Billy Ray Blaylock and Mitzi Lynn Brown.
Family and friends are requested to meet Friday at 11 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens for the graveside service with the Rev. Dwayne Gray officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expresses a thank you to her extended family at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home for the love and special care that they gave her during her time with them.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.