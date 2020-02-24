Mary L. Moyer Inscore, 86, of Mosheim, went to be with her heavenly father Saturday at Signature HealthCARE Center at Greeneville.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs Inscore retired after 43 years of service at Magnavox.
She loved being outside taking care of her yard and flowers of which she took great pride in doing.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Vanda and Everette Scott of Mosheim; one sister: Betty Evans; one brother and sister-in-law: James and Nellie Whittenburg of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; dear friends: Charlotte Bowers, Betty Norton, Louise Watts, Doras Ayers and Anna Mae Morrow; and her two caregivers: Tina Scott and Glenda Burton.
She was a daughter of the late Oscar and Dessie Moyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Inscore; a granddaughter: Brandee Scott who was the love of her life; three sisters: Ilean Bowers, Mildred Ford and Jean Stillman; one brother: Bobby Moyer; half-brothers and half-sisters: Virgil and Ed Moyer, and Stella Gray and Hazel Isley; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jim and Katherine Gateley; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Laura and Charlie Renner.
The family will receive friends from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Charles Lindy officiating. Pat White will provided the music.
Interment will be on Wednesday at 11 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Dale Fillers, Steve Whittenburg, Jerry Scott, Bobby Scott, Johnny Carpenter and Carol Blazer.
Honorary pallbearers are Chip Evans, Tim Moyer, Jerry and Steve Fillers, Jim Whittenburg, Brady Scott and Eddie Overbay.
The family expressed a special thanks to doctors and staff at Signature HealthCARE Center at Greeneville and Caris Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 207 N. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604; or American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd. Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.