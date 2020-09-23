Mary Lee Carter, 94, of Chuckey passed away at her home Saturday.
She was known as “Aunt B” to her 32 nieces and nephews and their kids and grandkids. At 94, she was the last of the original brothers and sisters. The end of an era for sure. She helped to raise many of her 13 siblings and their kids and took care of their grandparents for many years when they were aging.
She was the matriarch of their multi-generational farm family. A true southern woman that made everyone feel like they were the most special person in the world, when they showed up at her always open back door. She taught the family many important life lessons- both practical/functional (like how to make cornbread and biscuits – lots of lard) and philosophical (the value of family and hard work). No person has ever worked harder or was more content to live a simple life. She was the keeper of the family secrets and loved to tell stories of our extended family and the Appalachian Mountains where she grew up. Fiercely loyal and protective of those she loved. She extended grace to those that faltered along the way, even if they did not deserve it. Not a church goer but still one of the most faithful people. A true Christian in every sense.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Mary (Tiny) and Charles Charlton, and Margaret Marion; grandchildren: April and Chris Sopshier, Matthew Marion, and Charlesey and Ron McCallister; three great-grandchildren: Colin Griffin, Mason Marion and Brantley Marion; and three sisters-in-law: Yvonne, Patricia and Sharon Tipton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ned Carter; and 13 brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Vale Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Vale Cemetery Fund, c/o Yvonne Dotson, 4050 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
