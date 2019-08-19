Mary Lee Duncan, 89, of Greeneville, died late Friday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Duncan loved to knit and read but enjoyed spending time with her family most of all.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Chuck and Charlotte Duncan, Tod and Sharon Duncan, and Beth and Mike Fletcher; seven grandchildren and their spouses: Lori and Eric Wilhoit, Julie and Aaron Rogers, Matt and Chloe Duncan, Ryan Duncan, Katie and Pat Kenny, Maire Duncan, and Jenny and Billy Carter; a stepgrandchild: Chrissy Sholly; seven great-grandchildren: Quincy Rogers, Duncan Rogers, Brant Wilhoit, Brynna Wilhoit, Everett Duncan, Macauley Duncan, and Sean Kenny; a stepgreat-grandson: Jaxon Sholly; and her special friend and neighbor: Wilma Tweed.
Mrs. Duncan is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Porter Duncan.
The Duncan family will receive friends from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet by 10 a.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession for an 11 a.m. graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jamie Lively will officiate.
Pallbearers will include: Matt Duncan, Ryan Duncan, Aaron Rogers, Eric Wilhoit, Quincy Rogers, Duncan Rogers, Everett Duncan and Brant Wilhoit.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville and Amedysis Hospice.
Because of Mrs. Duncan’s love of children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Isaiah 117 House at 132 W. Depot St., Greeneville, TN 37743; and The Dravet Syndrome Foundation at P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or dravetfoundation.org in honor of her great-grandson, Everett.