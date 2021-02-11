Mary Lee Miller, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
Those close to her knew her as a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church; where she attended as long as her health permitted.
She was an avid cook and it gave her great pleasure to cook and entertain family and friends. She especially enjoyed hosting many preachers for Sunday dinners.
She is survived by one daughter: Helen L. Knuckles; two grandchildren: Paige Miller and Jody Knuckles; one grandson: Raymond James Knuckles; one sister: Nola Fread Upton of Sweetwater; several nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Miller; one son-in-law: Keith J. Knuckles; six sisters: Annie Mae, Ruth, and Bertha Miller, Octavia Dorsey and Mattie Wells and Margaret Lane; three brothers: Jack, Lynn and Hal Rogers.
The family expressed their appreciation to the nurses, Libby and Kim, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Care Services of Jefferson City.
Friends may visit Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday to sign the register book for Mrs. Miller.
The graveside service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.