Mary Lee Riddle, 81, of the Greystone community, passed away on Friday at her home.
She was retired from Magnavox.
She was a member of Shelton Mission Church.
Mary is survived by one daughter: Pamela Riddle; two sisters: Wilma Jean Shetley and Priscilla Scott; three sisters-in-law: Betty Hensley, Janice Riddle and Alberta McGill; nieces and nephews: Sandy Jennings, Angela Gilland, Jeff Sauceman, Donald McAfee, Lyle Crum and Bobby Crum; a special childhood friend, who was like her sister: Barbara Arwood and a special friend: Joyce Miles.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William Jakie Riddle; her parents: Lee Roy and Alberta Hensley; one brother: Donald Dwight Hensley; one sister and brother-in-law: Ada Ruth and Bill Crum; and one brother-in-law: Don Scott.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Hopson and the Rev. Charles Fillers officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 11 am at Shelton Mission Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be her friends at Shelton Mission Church.
The family expresses a special thanks to her caregivers, Tracie Brown Valentine and Shannon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.