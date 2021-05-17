Mary Lou Hadjopoulos, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Sven Hadjopoulos; three sons: Steven Greene, Joshua Hadjopoulos and Eric Hadjopoulos; two daughters: Alexandra Sponcia and Victoria Hadjopoulos; two granddaughters: Katelynn and Camryn; four grandsons: Shawn, Bryceton, Gunner and Vincent; and several great-grandchildren; a sister: Jewel Westmoreland; a nephew: Walter (Kim) Westmorland Jr.; a niece: Gloria (Leslie) Johnson; and a half-sister: Janey (Art) Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John Thomas and Alice Hashbarger; and a brother and sister-in-law: Tracy and Juanita.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Nickle and his staff, and also to a very special friend, Pam Lane.
There will be a private ceremony for the family followed by a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Ken Saunders will officiate the final ceremony.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.