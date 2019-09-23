Mary Lou Harmon Modena, 83, of Greeneville, was led home by her Lord and Savior Sunday.
Ms. Modena was born in DePue, Illinois, to James Francis Harmon and Velma Dean Harmon. Her family moved to Greeneville after the death of her father when she was six.
She retired from George C. Moore Company, Fulflex and Food City Floral department on the Snapps Ferry Road. She had many friends and fond memories from working at those places.
She loved being with family and friends and going to play bingo. Also, she enjoyed going to the Roby Center and participating in the activities there before she became disabled.
She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church of Greeneville where she was active in Women’s Missionary Union and other church activities as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her daughter: Cheryl King Richards and her husband, Henry; her son: Eddie King; grandchildren: Rebecca Breeden Griffin, Rachel Breeden Miller and her husband, Gerry, and Jessica King; great-grandchildren: Ava and Aniston Miller, and London and Lochlan Griffin; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Morris, who was her constant companion until she moved to Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather: Campbell Grant; her brother: Ray Harmon, a stepbrother: Lowell Grant; and two sisters: Wanda Briddick and Lorene West.
Visitation will be at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Paul Garritt of Calvary Baptist Church officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at noon at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Eddie King, Henry Richards, Gerry Miller, Eddie Jimenez and family and friends.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center who cared for her during her battle with Parkinson’s Disease, her physician, Kevin Toppenberg, and Caris Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the Modena family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.